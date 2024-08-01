Knicks sign former 16th overall pick with untapped potential

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are actively shaping their roster for the upcoming season, aiming to enhance their center position to complement Mitchell Robinson. While they search for a starting-caliber center, the team is also focusing on adding depth to ensure competitiveness during the preseason.

Knicks’ Acquisition of Chuma Okeke

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Thursday afternoon that the Knicks have secured a deal with Chuma Okeke, a former first-round pick from the 2019 NBA Draft. The 25-year-old from Atlanta has played primarily as a small forward and power forward.

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Okeke’s NBA Journey

During the most recent NBA season, Okeke made 47 appearances and started eight games for the Orlando Magic, averaging 2.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.4 assists, while shooting 35.7% from the field. His performance has been somewhat inconsistent, with his best season occurring in 2021–22. That year, he played 70 games, including 20 starts, and averaged 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.7 assists, with a field goal percentage of 37.6% and a three-point shooting percentage of 31.8%.

Knicks’ Expectations and Strategy

The Knicks believe that Okeke has untapped potential and view him primarily as a depth piece and injury insurance. His ability to stay healthy and contribute could provide significant value to the team.

Depth in the Forward Position

Coach Tom Thibodeau is seeking to bolster the team’s depth in the forward positions, and Okeke’s size at 6-foot-6 and 226 pounds fits well within this strategy. Additionally, the front office has extended Precious Achiuwa with a one-year, $6 million deal, enhancing the depth at power forward and center behind key players like Robinson and Julius Randle. This strategic approach aims to prepare the Knicks for a robust competitive stance in the upcoming season.