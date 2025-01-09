Knicks star forward embraces ‘servant’ role as New York rounds into playoff form

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart has enjoyed a career season. He is averaging 14.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists and has played in all but one game so far. He is taking on a larger scoring role and having an impact in every area of the court. The Villanova product’s incomparable rebounding, and playmaking have helped the Knicks’ star-studded unit overcome early-season ups and downs and flow in rhythm. Hart is all about being selfless for the betterment of the team this season.

Josh Hart knows his role with the Knicks

However, Hart acknowledges that his role is not a high-demanding one, at least on the scoring front:

“My role is to be a servant for these guys,” Hart said (h/t Posting and Toasting). “To make sure JB and KAT are in the right situations, to find them when they’re open. So they don’t gotta work so hard. To make sure Mikal (Bridges) and OG are playing well, getting open shots, getting good shots. And making sure these guys reach their goals and their accomplishments. And get All-Star love and those kind of things.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In a way, Hart is playing that servant role exactly. On Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors, he gave the Knicks just about everything, with 21 points (9-for-14 FG, 2-for-5 3PT), 11 rebounds, and seven assists. He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and used up the first three quarters to help make plays for his teammates, helping the Knicks end their losing streak.

Hart & Knicks have not stepped on each other’s toes

The Knicks’ starting lineup, also including All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson, as well as two-way stars OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, has not suffered because of Hart’s amplified role in the offense. They’ve all had their moments to shine after overcoming an expected learning curve early.

Towns has emerged as an MVP candidate and Brunson is playing like an All-NBA point guard while recognizing the situation at play, as he’s upped his distribution to career-high levels (7.6 APG). Bridges was one of the most effective players in the league in the month of December while Anunoby has wowed with his highlight-worthy defensive stops and stout work from the three-point line.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Hart may actually be an All-Star for the Knicks this year

Hart’s aggression in attacking the rim, pushing the ball in transition, and making the right reads when he draws defenders in the half-court, have all positioned him to find his teammates and make sure that they all get theirs. It’s been vital to their development as the midway point of the campaign fast approaches. If the 6-4 wing keeps it up, he could be the one who actually finds himself being the Knicks’ second or third All-Star this season.

Hart impacts the game in more ways than just scoring

But there are also nights where scoring isn’t at a premium for Hart. Against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, he recorded just two points but grabbed 16 rebounds and dished 10 assists. He attempted just five shots but had a very strong impact everywhere else. Unfortunately, the Knicks were unable to come away with the win against Chicago.

Nevertheless, Hart is playing the role that the Knicks envisioned him playing. They envisioned him being a Swiss Army knife on this team while having a positive impact in pretty much every area of the court, and the result of that is him having the best individual season of his career.

Hart will have an opportunity to make a huge impact against a formidable opponent. He and the Knicks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at Madison Square Garden as New York looks to avenge their loss to them last week on the road.