Knicks’ 1st round rookie could be a catalyst off the bench

The New York Knicks need bench depth badly. They rank dead last in bench points per game this season, and have dealt with injuries across the board in the second unit. Miles McBride has missed the past five games with a hamstring injury and Mitchell Robinson has not played a game this season while recovering from ankle surgery.

The Knicks’ bench has been underwhelming this season

Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet, and Precious Achiuwa haven’t given the Knicks the kind of depth they were hoping to get out of them. As a result, the starters have had to carry a heavy minutes load in the early part of the season, which could be detrimental come playoff time.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has been reluctant to play any of his rookies significant minutes this season, and it’s understandable. Championship contenders would rather use established players that they know will contribute right away.

Pacome Dadiet could help the Knicks’ second unit

However, with the lack of size and impact from the second unit, they could benefit from playing first-round rookie Pacome Dadiet. The 6-foot-8 wing is purely a raw prospect, but he could help provide some fresh legs and energize a seemingly dead second unit.

“For a Knicks team desperate for fresh legs, Dadiet could be a swing piece, if he gets the opportunity — provided he can take advantage of it when it comes,” the New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield wrote. “Dadiet has spent most of his season with the Westchester Knicks, averaging 31.5 minutes, 12.7 points on 39.3% shooting, and a concerning 25% from three. The numbers are not good, but the Knicks expected his development arc would take some time.”

Dadiet, 19, was drafted in the first round by the Knicks with the idea that he could one day develop into a long-term asset. In the limited playing time he has received at the NBA level this season, he has shown the potential to be a solid rotational player, as he has displayed a strong defensive effort with the ability to score from beyond the arc.

Playing Dadiet has multiple benefits

There is still plenty more to his game that needs to be developed, but given the Knicks’ dire bench situation, there’s not much to lose by getting a glimpse of what he can do against the league’s best. He wouldn’t get a lot of minutes, but he could, at the very least, help give some of the starters an additional rest.

The starters have been excellent this season both on the court and with their health, but the workload is definitely starting to take a toll. Karl-Anthony Towns is dealing with a case of “jumper’s knee”, and Jalen Brunson dealt with a calf issue last week.

Playing Dadiet for some stretch can benefit the Knicks in multiple ways. In addition to giving the starters rest, it will also allow Dadiet to accelerate his development, as he will be exposed to NBA defenses and will use that as a means to learn the game.

Regardless of what the Knicks do with Dadiet, they need some help off the bench. Until a possible trade is made for that help, they can at least give Dadiet an opportunity to prove that he can be a reliable rotation option down the road.