Could Knicks bring in another 20-point scorer prior to deadline?

The New York Knicks could make a splash move to erase all of their bench-scoring woes this winter.

Knicks could pursue deal for Nets’ Cam Johnson

Jed Katz of New York Knicks on SI suggested that the Knicks should consider trading for Brooklyn Nets star Cam Johnson (h/t YardBarker). Katz noted the robust market for Johnson, who is one of the most sought-after players on the trade block, and rationalized why New York should join that mix, saying:

“The Knicks would have to put together a package of at least one young player and a first-round pick. The team already have the Nets a haul of first-round picks in the trade to acquire Mikal Bridges, but grabbing another near-20-point-per-game scorer in Johnson would legitimize New York’s rotation,” Katz wrote.

“A deal for the veteran forward is unlikely, but not impossible. Brooklyn is actively looking to offload veterans for future assets, and the Knicks could use some veteran depth. New York simply can’t go into the postseason lacking this much talent from the bench.”

Knicks: Johnson can continue career season in bench role

Johnson has come into his own this season after being tabbed as a future breakout star in the league during his tenure with the Phoenix Suns. The University of North Carolina product is averaging 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and three assists per game on 49.6 percent shooting from the floor and 43.6 percent shooting from three-point range for the Nets. He’s also doing so on a mere 12.8 shot attempts per game.

While Johnson is enjoying a career year, his usage on offense suggests that he could be equally as productive for the Knicks off the bench. New York fields the lowest-scoring bench in the league at 19.8 PPG. He’d be able to slide into their rotation and get a similar amount of looks in a second unit that needs an offensive spark.

The 28-year-old may enjoy playing in a starting role after years behind former Suns teammate and current Knicks star Mikal Bridges as well as Jae Crowder in Phoenix. Nevertheless, if the Knicks are serious about finalizing a championship unit and resolving their biggest need this season, pursuing Johnson may turn out to be a home run hit.