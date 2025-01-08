Knicks’ Jalen Brunson takes blame for team’s recent shooting struggles: ‘It starts with me’

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have hit a slump after winning nine games in a row. One of the things that has made them perform so well this season is their three-point shooting, but they have struggled from outside the arc in recent weeks.

Jalen Brunson blames himself for Knicks’ shooting woes

In their last eight games, the Knicks are shooting just 29.4% from three (h/t KnicksMuse on X). Against the Orlando Magic on Monday, New York shot just 4-for-22 from three and that includes a stretch where they missed 15 consecutive threes. The Knicks would end up losing that game 103-94 despite Orlando missing several key players.

Following that game, Jalen Brunson took the blame for their shooting misfortunes.

“Ball’s just not going in for us, but that shouldn’t be the reason why we’re not winning games,” Brunson said (h/t Posting and Toasting). “We gotta find a way to impact the game in other areas when we’re not making shots like that. It starts with me.”

The Knicks’ shooting slump is contributing to losses

Brunson has been apart of the shooting woes that the team has had. In his last eight games, he is shooting just 12.8% from three, a stretch that includes five games where he has failed to knock down a three-pointer. His shooting slump has spread to the rest of his team, as they have converted less than 10 three-pointers in four consecutive games. New York is 1-3 in that span.

In today’s NBA, good shooting teams will win more games. Despite their recent struggles, the Knicks still have the third-best three-point percentage in the league at 37.9%. That early-season success is a large reason why they are off to a 24-13 start and are third in the Eastern Conference standings, and they need to get back to that early-season cohesion.

However, they need to snap out of their funk soon, as the shooting woes are largely contributing to their losses. They will have the opportunity to do so on Wednesday when they take on the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden.