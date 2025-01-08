Knicks ‘will continue to pick up the phone’ on developmental center

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks need upgrades in the bench this season, and they might need to make a trade or two to enhance their depth before the trade deadline on Feb. 6. They have a few options internally that they could include in deals to further deepen their roster in hopes of making it a true finals contender.

Knicks are taking calls on Jericho Sims

Backup center Jericho Sims is one of those players that could be moved. SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the Knicks will continue to listen to calls and “pick up the phone” on any inquiries regarding the big man.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

This is Sims’ fourth NBA season, and it is one that has not been kind to him. He started the season as the main backup center to Karl-Anthony Towns with Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson out due to injuries, but he struggled to make a true impact offensively that made it tough to justify playing him serious minutes.

Once Achiuwa returned to the court, Sims was booted from the rotation, and has only appeared sporadically ever since. He was given the start at center on Monday against the Orlando Magic with Towns out. He scored four points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 29 minutes.

It makes sense for the Knicks to trade Sims

Given the lack of playing time for Sims, it makes sense for the Knicks to move him for a piece that can give them quality minutes right away. New York ranks dead last in bench points per game at just 19.8, and has gotten very little production from that unit all season.

Sims is a free agent after this season, and given how he has lost his spot in the rotation, it is unlikely that he is brought back by the Knicks. Therefore, it would be beneficial for them to trade him in exchange for more impactful pieces or additional draft capital for the future. How the organization chooses to navigate through that remains to be seen.