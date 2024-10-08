Knicks sign intriguing guard to Exhibit-10 contract

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks made another roster move this week, as they announced Monday that they signed former Northwestern guard Boo Buie to an Exhibit-10 non-guaranteed deal.

Given the amount of guards already on the Knicks’ roster, the odds are not in the 24-year-old’s favor to crack a spot on the active roster. However, he still serves as important depth at the point guard position for the preseason, and an impressive showing could land him a deal with the Knicks or perhaps another NBA team.

Buie is the latest Knick to receive a training camp deal, joining Landry Shamet, Chuma Okeke, and T.J. Warren as others to don the blue and orange this preseason.

Buie was with the Phoenix Suns over the summer and participated in the Summer League with them. He averaged 9.0 points in roughly 21 minutes per game in five games in Las Vegas. He profiles as a solid perimeter scorer with an elite three-point shot.

Buie was a star at Northwestern

Last season at Northwestern, Buie averaged 19 points and five assists while shooting a career-best 43% from three, a mark that was a massive improvement from his previous seasons. Prior to last season, Buie never shot above 36% from outside the arc in a single season, and had 31% from downtown in 2023.

He was a big part of Northwestern’s overtime victory over Florida Atlantic in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season, their third tournament victory in as many appearances in school history. Northwestern would then lose to the eventual champions UConn in the second round of the tournament.

Buie’s accolades at Northwestern include two first-team All-Big Ten selections in 2023 and 2024. This past year, he shared that honor with NBA lottery pick Zach Edey of Purdue and fellow first-round draft pick Terrance Shannon Jr.