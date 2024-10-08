Knicks’ superstar snubbed from top-3 point guard ranking by NBA general managers

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has quickly blossomed into a superstar and a leader. Following a strong season where he averaged 28.7 points per game, led the Knicks to the second round of the playoffs, and finished fifth in league MVP voting, he was named captain of the franchise.

Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges are among the Knicks featured in the GM poll

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

His efforts were recognized in a recent poll answered by general managers across the league. Brunson received 10% of votes for the best point guard in the NBA, finishing fourth in the poll and trailing only Steph Curry (23%), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30%) and Luka Doncic (37%). Brunson also received votes for “Which active player will make the best head coach someday?,” and finished second behind Curry for best leader in the NBA.

There were other Knicks featured in the poll, as OG Anunoby finished second behind Giannis Antetokounmpo for most versatile defender, and Mikal Bridges finished sixth for most versatile player overall.

Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns finished in a tie for second for “Which one player acquisition will have the biggest impact?,” trailing only Paul George of the Philadelphia 76ers in that category. Surprisingly, head coach Tom Thibodeau was omitted from the best head coach poll, but he was tied for second with Chris Finch for the best defensive schemes by a head coach, trailing only Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat.

Brunson has blossomed into a superstar for the Knicks

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brunson’s terrific season last year vaulted him into the conversation for best point guard. Those conversations escalated further when he stepped up during the postseason as the roster dealt with numerous injuries, finishing just one win shy of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals despite missing several key players to support him.

During the playoffs last season, Brunson averaged 32.4 points and 7.5 assists, while also having a historic stretch where he recorded at least 40 points in four consecutive games. He was undoubtedly a top playoff performer in the league last year, and there is no reason to believe that will not continue for the years to come.

With the revamped roster the Knicks have, Brunson is surrounded by a supporting cast that will allow him to gain full control of the offense. He has a strong chance to top his career-high in points this upcoming season and an even better chance at leading the Knicks back to the NBA Finals for the first time in over 25 years.

If more success comes this season, then Brunson could be in stronger consideration for the best point guard in the league. While the individual award is benign in comparison to an NBA championship, it is still worth recognizing given that the franchise has been longing for an elite talent like Brunson.