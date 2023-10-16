Knicks set steep asking price for Mitchell Robinson trade

Apr 23, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) dunks during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Robinson is entering his sixth season with the New York Knicks, and the steep price that the franchise is asking for in exchange for him may elongate his tenure.

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports originally reported on the Knicks requiring multiple first-round picks for Robinson:

“The asking price for a player like New York’s Mitchell Robinson, sources told Yahoo Sports, is multiple first-round picks — probably a non-starter for most clubs,” Goodwill said.

The Knicks Know How Great Mitchell Robinson Can Be:

Robinson has been wildly efficient from the field in conjunction with solidifying himself as one of the better rim-protectors and rebounders in the NBA in the minutes he’s received.

He’s made that abundantly clear with two strong preseason performances. Robinson is coming off of an 8-point, 7-rebound performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves on 4/4 shooting last Saturday.

As much as Robinson brings to the table, multiple first-round picks for the Knicks big man may be a reach. His inability to stretch the floor limits how many teams would be interested in and have necessity for the 25-year-old shot blocker.

New York currently has a robust lineup at center, with Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims backing up Robinson. They have the luxury of selling on Robinson, but they may have to wait until the market is more ripe to execute a deal.