Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo puts talents on full display in preseason action

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks knew that they were getting a guy who excels at shooting and defense when they signed Donte DiVincenzo. So far this preseason, they have gotten to see just how impactful he can be on both ends.

Donte DiVincenzo adding scoring through two preseason games

DiVincenzo recorded four points on two made shots Saturday night, both of which were on fastbreak dunks off of strip steals. This performance came after he provided eight points and knocked down two three-pointers in the preseason opener against the Celtics.

DiVincenzo has already showcased the true level of value he has as a player and his all-around skillset this preseason.

Versatility making the difference

His versatility provides tremendous value for the Knicks, and his ability to guard multiple positions gives head coach Tom Thibodeau some flexibility in terms of what lineups DiVincenzo can be plugged into. Perhaps we could even see some small-ball lineups that have him, Jalen Brunson, and Immanuel Quickley on the floor together to get the best out of their backcourt depth.

DiVincenzo’s presence on the bench made the second unit flow more freely on Saturday, and that could be expected to translate into the regular season as well, as playing him alongside good table setters like Quickley and Josh Hart should enhance the spacing significantly.

DiVincenzo just wants to help the Knicks win

The 26-year-old Villanova product emphasized his desire to win during his Media Day session, and if he continues to provide a positive impact on both sides of the floor, the Knicks could do a lot of winning.

DiVincenzo’s next opportunity to showcase his talents even further will be this upcoming Tuesday, when the Knicks play their first road game of the preseason against the Celtics.

