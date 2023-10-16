Knicks Appoint New Senior Vice President

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Gersson Rosas will be joining the New York Knicks in their front office as the new senior vice president of the franchise. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news, saying Rosas will be “among the organization’s elder decision-makers no.”

What Rosas Brings to the Knicks

Rosas has prior experience in NBA front offices and a track record that bolstered him to those ranks to back him up.

Rosas got his start in the association as a video coordinator and scout with the Houston Rockets from 2003-2006.

He was appointed the team’s executive Vice president in 2006 and in conjunction with the rest of the front office, helped the Rockets remain competitive in the Western Conference for seven seasons.

Rosas got his first taste as a general manager in 2013 with the Dallas Mavericks. His time in Dallas lasted only three months but he did break a barrier as the first Latino general manager in the NBA. The Maverick went 41-41 that season, two years removed from their unprecedented NBA Finals victory over the Miami Heat.

Rosas was named EVP of the Rockets in that same 2013 season and his most recent role came as President of Basketball Operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2019-2021.

Knicks’ Main Goals: Land a Superstar and Contend for a Title

Now Rosas will help the Knicks take the next step toward contending for a championship. He joins a Knicks front office in the hunt for a superstar, with Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), and Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) all linked to the franchise.