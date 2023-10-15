Knicks young guard shows promise in the preseason

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have themselves a hidden gem. In limited playing time, third-year guard Miles “Deuce” McBride was elite down the stretch. The former Mountaineer showed tremendous upside, scoring 16 points on 100% shooting from the floor.

McBride rose to the occasion

The preseason contests are also games within games. After the starters have made their marks, instead of playing until the end, they give time to younger players, players on non-guaranteed deals, and in some cases players on the trading block. These variables make the final quarter of a preseason game as crucial as the opening with all moving components.

Providing a spark in the closing quarter

The Knicks thank the services of McBride for stopping the scoring drought and bringing tempo to the closing quarter. Starting with a midrange jumper before delivering from beyond the arc, McBride has been quietly meeting expectations with every chance he gets on the floor.

Consistency is key, and McBride has not missed a beat. His presence on the floor was apparent, making the right plays and moving without the ball.

In his G-league tenure, with seven total games played, McBride averages 27 points, ten assists, and five rebounds. The depth of the Knick’s backcourt rotation is by far the best in the entire league.

How will McBride fit in with the Knicks’ lineup?

With tremendous depth at any one position lies real competition. As big decisions are to be made regarding the Knicks roster this upcoming season, the emergence of McBride may answer questions of depth following any trade scenario.

Immanuel Quickley and Evan Fournier are the two most notable names with both in contract years. If the Knicks decide to let them walk or sign and trade the players, expect much more playing time for hidden gem Miles McBride.