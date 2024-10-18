Knicks’ Rick Brunson ends feud with Donte DiVincenzo

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo have reportedly ended their feud that was put on display during their matchup this past Sunday.

Knicks’ Rick Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo have squashed their beef

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Talked to several people about Rick Brunson & Donte DiVincenzo exchanging words the other night & one thing I’ve heard consistently is that they’ve had a close relationship for a while and it’s water under the bridge at this point, for both Brunson and DiVincenzo,” SNY’s Ian Begley posted on X.

DiVincenzo had a few heated moments in his first game at Madison Square Garden since being traded to Minnesota as part of the blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns deal. In the first quarter, he was seen chirping at the Knicks’ bench, to which DiVincenzo later clarified that he was simply joking with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau about finishing at the rim.

However, things got more intense following the conclusion of the game, when DiVincenzo and Brunson exchanged heated words and were eventually separated by those around them. The guard then declined to speak about the incident, which sparked many concerns about their relationship being damaged as a result of the trade.

The two have put their differences aside before the regular season

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

DiVincenzo played just one season with the Knicks but it was the best individual season of his career. He averaged a career-high 15.5 points and set a new franchise record for most threes made in a single season with 283.

Brunson, meanwhile, is entering his third season as a member of the Knicks coaching staff. He joined the team in 2022, not too long before his superstar son, Jalen, signed a four-year, $106 million contract with the Knicks. Jalen had played college basketball at Villanova with DiVincenzo for three years, which is likely where the relationship with Rick started to form.

Nevertheless, it seems like the two are putting their differences aside as they gear up for their respective seasons. The Knicks and Timberwolves will meet twice in the regular season, with the first being on Dec. 19 in Minnesota. The next time DiVincenzo plays in the Garden will be Jan. 17.