Knicks’ $212 million forward needs to shake off ‘injury-prone’ label

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

When all is said and done, the New York Knicks will look back at the $212.5 million contract they offered OG Anunoby as either a brilliant decision or a costly mistake. The five-year deal locks the 27-year-old forward into the Knicks’ future as a core piece of a team with championship aspirations.

Building a Young Core Around Anunoby and Towns

The Knicks’ front office aimed to solidify a core of young talent that could stay together for years. In addition to Anunoby, they recently acquired Karl-Anthony Towns while parting ways with veteran Julius Randle, who was likely to opt out of his player option in 2025. With these moves, the Knicks have positioned themselves to compete at the highest level.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

However, the big question surrounding Anunoby is his durability. He’s been injury-prone in recent seasons, playing just 43 games in the 2020–21 season, 48 games the following year, 67 games, and then 50 games last season between the Toronto Raptors and the Knicks.

Health Concerns: A Major Risk

Anunoby hasn’t played more than 70 games since his rookie season in 2017, raising concerns about his ability to stay healthy over the course of a long season, particularly when the Knicks will need him most during a playoff push. Last season, a serious elbow injury kept him sidelined for several weeks, and a hamstring issue prematurely ended his postseason, leaving the Knicks vulnerable in their matchup against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers, with more depth and healthy starters, ultimately overwhelmed New York.

Anunoby’s Impact: Defense and Scoring Efficiency

Despite his injury concerns, Anunoby has impressed head coach Tom Thibodeau with his elite defense and efficient scoring. In 23 games with the Knicks, he averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, shooting .488 from the field and an impressive .394 from three-point range. His performance convinced the Knicks to commit to him long-term, especially given his defensive prowess—an area where most NBA teams often fall short.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Under Thibodeau, defense is a top priority, and Anunoby excels at it. His ability to play elite defense and knock down open shots makes him a valuable asset, especially in Thibodeau’s system. Anunoby’s versatility allows him to guard players much larger than himself due to his smart positioning and physicality.

Defensive Instincts and Potential Impact

Anunoby’s quick reactions and instincts also make him a disruptive force on defense, often filling gaps and clogging passing lanes. The Knicks are banking on him having one of his best defensive seasons yet, especially with the addition of Mikal Bridges, another former Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Together, Anunoby and Bridges could form a formidable defensive duo, capable of shutting down opposing stars and leading the Knicks’ defense deep into the playoffs.

The High-Stakes Gamble on Anunoby

While Anunoby’s upside is undeniable, paying him $42 million per season is a significant gamble given his injury history. However, the Knicks believe the risk is worth it. A healthy Anunoby during the playoffs could be the difference between victory and defeat, particularly against powerhouse teams like the Boston Celtics. The Knicks have made their bet, hoping that Anunoby can stay healthy and help them reach their championship goals.