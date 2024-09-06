Knicks planning to use All-Star power forward to smooth over center

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks have been proactive in trying to find a solution alongside Mitchell Robinson this offseason despite striking out on multiple targets. With more than a month left until the start of the regular season, they have plenty of time to find a suitable addition, even if it means waiting until the trade deadline to acquire an experienced veteran like Clint Capela.

Knicks’ In-House Options to Support Robinson

The Knicks have hope in their rostered centers to fill the gap alongside Robinson. Both Jericho Sims and utility piece Precious Achiuwa can contribute significantly, but neither can be trusted as a primary starter, especially during the playoffs, if Robinson were to suffer another injury. Robinson played just 31 games last season, so there’s plenty of reason for the Knicks to prepare for the worst.

Julius Randle as a Center Option

One intriguing option is Julius Randle spending time at center this upcoming season. Randle has the qualities to be more than just a rebounding big man.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks may utilize Randle at center occasionally, assuming they don’t bring in another body to support the position.

“If the Knicks go into the season with this roster, it’s reasonable to expect Randle to play some center. Thibodeau didn’t play Randle big minutes at center while Obi Toppin was on the roster. But he may not have much of a choice with the current roster. At the least, we should see Randle at center during the preseason under the current roster configuration.”

Randle’s All-Star Production

Randle is coming off a season where he played just 46 games but earned his third All-Star appearance in four seasons. He averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and five assists. For the most part, Randle put on another impressive show before undergoing shoulder surgery after failing to rehabilitate ahead of the playoffs. He isn’t 100% back just yet but is expected to be ready around opening night on October 22.

Adjusting to Randle’s New Role

It appears Randle has lost a bit of weight, which could impact his efficiency as a physical big man in the paint, but that has always been part of his role with the Knicks. He can essentially act as a more versatile version of Isaiah Hartenstein from last season, running the floor and providing maximum effort with far better scoring production.

Fortunately, the Knicks now have enough size and length at the wing position to support Randle’s transition inside as a traditional rebounder. The question is whether the team can survive with Robinson off the floor as long as Randle is being utilized properly.

Knicks’ Patience in Finding a Solution

While the expectations are that head coach Tom Thibodeau will continue to seek another center, the Knicks are exercising patience, waiting for the right opportunity to arise—just as they’ve done in previous offseasons while building the roster.