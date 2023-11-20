Knicks: Mitchell Robinson moves up franchise all-time rebounding list

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has dominated on the glass in the early portion of the 2023-24 NBA season and has achieved a franchise milestone in the process.

Knicks: Robinson Joins Oakley, Ewing Atop All-Time Offensive Rebounding List

Robinson corralled 11 offensive rebounds in the Knicks’ most recent win over the Charlotte Hornets, moving him to third-all-time in that department in team history. Jalen Brunson had this to say about the work his big man has done to create additional scoring opportunities for the team:

“He’s been an animal. I can’t explain it. You just gotta go out there and watch it…nothing short of spectacular”



— Jalen Brunson on Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/cfz9mPAxAu — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 19, 2023

Robinson (1,116 OREB) moved past Kurt Thomas (1,111 OREB) and Bill Cartwright (1,112 OREB) with his performance this past Sunday. He now trails Patrick Ewing (2,568 OREB) and Charles Oakley (2,580 OREB) for most all-time.

Surprisingly, Robinson accomplished the feat in only 302 games. Even more strikingly is the fact that Robinson has nearly as many offensive rebounds as defensive (1,310 DREB).

Robinson Dominating the Field and Helping the Knicks Score More

Robinson’s tenacity cannot be denied. Through 13 games, he leads the NBA averaging six offensive rebounds per night. He’s been quick with his second bounce and has outcompeted many of his defenders on box-outs.

Though he’s made a name for himself as a rim protector and rebounder for the majority of his career, he has taken things to the next level this season and it has not only allowed him to generate more offense for himself, it has also catapulted the Knicks to scoring the fourth-most second chance points in the league at 16.5 PPG.

Robinson will look to keep up his unprecedented play inside when the Knicks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at 8 pm. EST.