Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is having scorching hot November

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are rolling in large part thanks to their star point guard, Jalen Brunson.

Jalen Brunson has been on a tear in November

Saturday’s victory over the Charlotte Hornets made it six victories in seven games for New York, as they are now 8-5 on the season in the early going. Brunson had 32 points (26 in the first half), four rebounds, and seven assists on 12-21 shooting from the field and 4-8 from three.

In the month of November, Brunson is averaging 26.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.2 rebounds on 45/48/89 shooting splits in nine games played. The Knicks are 6-3 in that span, and Brunson has scored 20 or more points in six consecutive games.

Brunson had an up-and-down start to the season, likely as a result of playing overseas in the FIBA World Cup over the summer. Now, it seems like he has regained his rhythm and is carrying the load for the Knicks.

The Knicks are hitting their stride

“We’re in a good stretch,” Brunson said via The New York Post.

Indeed, the Knicks are in a good stretch. They have had a difficult schedule to start the season, including four back-to-backs and games against the Celtics (twice), Bucks, Cavs (twice), Hawks (twice), and Clippers, but they have competed in nearly every game and have snapped out of their offensive funk.

Could Brunson be on his way to his first All-Star appearance?

If he continues to play well, the Knicks could very well be at the top of the East through the first fourth of the season, and he could be well on his way to his first All-Star appearance. His former Villanova teammate, Donte DiVincenzo, thinks he deserves to be in that conversation.

“I would love for him to get an All-Star berth,” said DiVincenzo via The New York Post. “I think he is [an All-Star].”

Brunson has been grooving now, but he’ll be up for the test coming up. They got the Timberwolves on Monday before they take on the Heat the day after Thanksgiving. Brunson at times has trouble scoring on teams with a lot of size and physicality, so it will be interesting to see if he looks to score around the perimeter more in these next couple of games.

Brunson will look to continue to build off of these impressive performances in the games ahead.

