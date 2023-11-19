Should the Knicks consider starting ‘The Big Ragu’ full-time?

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks G Donte DiVincenzo has impressed the team early in the regular season. After starting the Knicks’ last two matchups in place of Quentin Grimes, who is nursing a wrist injury, his recent performances have raised the question if he should continue to start even when Grimes returns.

Should Donte DiVincenzo remain in the Knicks’ starting lineup?

DiVincenzo made his first two starts of the season this week against the Washington Wizards on Friday, and the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. He ushered in his best games of the season, scoring 14 points while making four of his eight three-pointers against Charlotte, followed by a career-high 25 points on a career-high seven three-pointers against Washington.

After inking a four-year, $46 million deal with the Knicks this past offseason, many fans questioned if DiVincenzo was worth the cost. However, “The Big Ragu” has been a seamless addition to the Knicks’ rotation, bringing New York a lot of activity on both ends of the floor, and giving the team some added three-point shooting depth.

Quentin Grimes has been underwhelming this season

As for Quentin Grimes, his start to the season has been underwhelming, averaging just 8.1 points per game, down from his 11 points per game last season. His lack of involvement was present early on, but became even more noticeable after DiVincenzo started in his place, and immediately appeared to be a better fit within the starting unit.

Moving Grimes back to the bench could benefit all parties involved. DiVincenzo already has some existing chemistry with point guard and former college teammate Jalen Brunson. If his last two starts are any indication, DiVincenzo could provide the Knicks with big results going forward.

Could Grimes be moved to the bench?

For Grimes, a move to the bench would allow him to run the second unit with Immanuel Quickley and Josh Hart, two players who complement his play style much better than Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Grimes could also see an increase in touches and shot attempts with the second unit, being New York’s go-to three-point shooter off the bench.

While head coach Tom Thibodeau has made no indication of any changes to the lineup, it will be something the Knicks should monitor moving forward. The results have been good regardless of who starts or comes off the bench, however, simply swapping DiVincenzo and Grimes could take the team’s offense to new heights, and be beneficial to everyone involved.