Knicks’ late 2nd round pick lands roster spot ahead of regular season

The New York Knicks finalized their active roster Sunday before the start of the regular season. One of the more intriguing names that cracked a roster spot was 2024 second-round draft pick Ariel Hukporti.

Ariel Hukporti has earned a roster spot on the Knicks

Hukporti, the 58th overall pick in this year’s draft, had a very impressive preseason for the Knicks. Across four preseason games, the seven-foot center averaged 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in approximately 12 minutes per game.

Previously, he played two seasons overseas in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL). Across those two seasons, he averaged 7.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in approximately 16 minutes per game.

Following the injury to Precious Achiuwa that will keep him off the floor for at least the next 2-4 weeks, Hukporti could serve as center depth for the Knicks in the second unit. Achiuwa was the likely front-runner to be the backup center to start the season prior to his injury.

Hukporti provides much-needed center depth for the Knicks

The Knicks have lacked center depth since Isaiah Hartenstein left in free agency over the summer. Mitchell Robinson is also still out while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, so Hukporti could play a big role in New York right away.

The big man from Germany has shown to be a force underneath the rim on both ends of the floor, which could help provide stability in the frontcourt for the second unit. The Knicks need the size and athleticism off the bench that Hukporti could provide.

The Knicks open their season Tuesday against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, where Hukporti could potentially see some action early on in his NBA career.