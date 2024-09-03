Knicks’ Julius Randle viewed as attractive trade piece by ESPN analyst

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have an interesting contract situation to solve with their All-Star power forward, Julius Randle. He is eligible for an extension for four years worth $181.5 million, but following Jalen Brunson’s historic extension, the Knicks would likely have to bank on Randle taking a similar pay reduction in order to remain competitive in the markets, which isn’t a guarantee.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst thinks Julius Randle is a tradeable asset

If he declines his $31 million player option next summer (which is likely), then he will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time since the 2019 offseason. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst thinks that Randle’s current contract of four years and $117 million is one that underpays for the production he provides, making him an “extraordinarily tradeable” piece.

“Because of that $29M salary, he is extraordinarily tradeable,” said Windhorst. “The Knicks do still have a couple of first-round picks they can move.”

Randle is one of the Knicks’ most impactful players

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Randle is one of the Knicks’ biggest stars who will be leading this year’s team with Brunson and the Villanova collective with title aspirations in mind. He missed the entire second half of the regular season and the playoffs this past season after suffering a dislocated shoulder that later required surgery.



Prior to that, he was averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and five assists while being named to his third All-Star team in four seasons. Despite the Knicks missing this premier talent, they still made it to the second round of the playoffs behind Brunson. However, many wonder if they would’ve gone further if Randle had been present for the playoffs.

The Knicks still have holes to fill on the roster

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It sounds egregious to want to trade the guy who began the turnaround of the franchise a few seasons ago, but the Knicks still have an imperfect roster. With Isaiah Hartenstein now on the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Knicks lack a ton of depth at the center position, as Mitchell Robinson is the only seven-footer in the rotation as currently constructed.

The Knicks have tried to add another big through the free agent market this summer but have been mostly unsuccessful, so they might need to pivot toward the trade market. They can pursue players like Utah’s Walker Kessler without giving up Randle, but if they want to maximize his value while also limiting the amount of draft capital that has to be dealt, the Knicks can up the ante and go after a star big man to properly replace the All-Star with another player of his caliber if they feel that the power forward isn’t a strong fit with the new-look Knicks.

As of now, there is no indication that the team is actively shopping Randle, and they have also stated that they are not interested in trading him at this time. However, as the season progresses and his fit with the team is clearer, that interest could change. In the meantime, the Knicks will try to make the most out of the talented roster they do have and compete for the Larry O’Brien trophy.