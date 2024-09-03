The Knicks may not have their starting center to open season

Credit: brad penner-usa today sports

The Knicks are still grappling with several serious injuries, particularly Julius Randle’s shoulder surgery and Mitchell Robinson’s stress fracture in his left ankle. Robinson has previously suffered a similar injury to the same foot, which is likely driving the Knicks’ interest in acquiring another center to fill in if necessary.

Robinson’s Injury History Raises Concerns for the Knicks

Robinson has played over 70 games in a season only once in his career, which was last season. He made six postseason appearances before suffering the injury against the Philadelphia 76ers while guarding Joel Embiid. While Randle’s availability for opening night is already in question, Robinson’s situation appears even more concerning.

Robinson’s injury occurred after Randle’s, and with a six-month rehab timeline, it’s clear that he could miss the first few weeks of the regular season.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, injuries like Robinson’s can sometimes have complications beyond the expected rehabilitation period. Reinjuring an already rehabbed ankle is particularly problematic, making Robinson a significant concern as the regular season approaches.

“Robinson’s outlook is understandably weaker. Stress injuries that require surgery can commonly keep players out for up to six months, and even beyond with complications.”

Last year, in a limited sample size, he averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and shot .575 from the field.

Knicks Explore Trade Options for Reinforcements

The Knicks have been linked to various trade candidates, including Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz and Clint Capela. They brought back Precious Achiuwa on a one-year, $6 million deal to help stabilize the position and guaranteed Jericho Sims’ contract to improve their depth.

Patience Is Key for the Knicks’ Strategy

It is clear that the Knicks need additional reinforcements at center, but they are exercising patience, waiting for the right opportunity to arise. This approach aligns with their strategy in recent off-seasons, aimed at building a roster capable of championship contention.