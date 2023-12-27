Knicks’ Julius Randle reaches 7K franchise points in win over Bucks

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As Julius Randle’s play continues to rise as the 2023-24 NBA season progresses, so has his name along the New York Knicks’ franchise leaderboards.

Randle’s latest achievement came in the Knicks’ most recent 129-122 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Randle’s 24-point showing made him the 17th player in Knicks history to reach 7,000 points with the franchise, as the team announced on Twitter. He now has 7,006 points as a member of the team.

Knicks Enjoying All-NBA Level Play From Randle

Consistency has been something that Randle has made synonymous with his game after a sluggish first six games of the year. He’s reached such a feat having scored at least 20 points in all but one game since the Knicks’ Nov. 6 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, where he broke out of his slump with 27 points.

In that span, Randle has been back to his normal self, averaging 25.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 50.8 percent shooting from the field.

Randle Returning to Form Has Him Making Knicks History in Impressive Fashion

Randle’s proficient scoring puts him just behind Charles Oakley on the Knicks’ all-time leaderboard. At his current rate of 22.9 points per game, he’s on pace to finish the year with 7,922 points, which would catapult him over Oakley (7,528 points) and Harry Gallatin (7,771 points) for No. 15 overall.

It’s only taken Randle 313 games to get to where he’s at. His confidence in scoring the ball has translated to other areas of his game, making him an early All-Star candidate and laying the foundation for another All-NBA selection come season’s end.