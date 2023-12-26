Knicks: Could Julius Randle be on his way to another All-Star appearance?

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After Julius Randle’s historically bad start to the 2023 season, it felt nearly impossible for the New York Knicks forward to regain his form and compete for another All-Star selection. However, he has turned things around in a massive way and has arguably been the Knicks’ most consistent player over the past month.

Julius Randle has been unreal over the past month

Randle has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 14 games, including two 30+ point games and a season-high 41 points against the Bucks on Dec. 5. In that same span, he is averaging 26.9 points (third most among power forwards), nine rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 54.8% from the field.

Since the dreadful start to the season where he averaged just 13 points and shot 27% from the field through the first six games, there’s been a change of pace in Randle’s game. He’s looking to attack the basket more, draw fouls, and create good looks for his teammates out on the perimeter. Those adjustments have made him look unstoppable at times.

Randle’s recent stretch has been good for both him and the Knicks

His season averages have skyrocketed as a result, as Randle is currently averaging 23 points and shooting 46% from the field on the year, a tremendous turnaround from what was a disastrous start.

Randle has once again been inserted into the conversation among the best power forwards in the league. While his numbers are not MVP-worthy, Randle’s true impact is felt enormously when he’s consistently playing at a high level, which warrants All-Star consideration.

Brunson has been great, but the Knicks also need Randle to play at a high level

The Knicks are 15-8 over their last 23 games and currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference. Jalen Brunson has been phenomenal in 2023, but he can’t carry the Knicks to wins on his own all season, and Randle’s rough start is living proof of that.

In the first six games of the season, the Knicks carried the league’s worst field goal percentage at just 39%. Since then, they are up to 48.2% shooting from the field, good for ninth best in the NBA over that span, and a large part of that goes to Randle’s massive efficiency leap.

With how much Randle’s turnaround has positively impacted the Knicks, there should be some All-Star consideration for him. He is arguably playing the best basketball of his career, and as long as this keeps up, it should be rewarded.

Follow this writer on X: @DylanBacker_