Knicks’ Jalen Brunson wanted to prove a point with $113 million discount

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson’s contract extension was historic in that it gave the franchise massive financial flexibility while also being able to retain their All-Star point guard for the long haul.

Jalen Brunson wants to keep the Knicks competitive for a long time

Brunson has stated that his desire to bring a championship to New York is what led to signing an extension that left over $113 million on the table, but he also said on his podcast, The Roommates Show, that he wanted to keep the current group of guys together and lead them to the promised land.

“I want to be here,” Brunson said (h/t KnicksMuse on X). “I wanted to show that actions speak louder than just talking about stuff, and I want this team to be together for a long time. I want to win here.”

The Knicks have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA

The Knicks added another key piece of the Villanova group that won two NCAA championships in 2016 and 2018, bringing in Mikal Bridges via trade with the Brooklyn Nets. The ‘Nova Knicks are now one of the most tight-knit groups in the NBA, and the team as a whole is littered with talent on both ends of the floor.

With OG Anunoby and Julius Randle now in the mix and on track to be ready for the start of the season, the Knicks will open the year as arguably the deepest team in the league led by Brunson, who was named to Second Team All-NBA last year along with his first All-Star selection, and was named captain of the team shortly after signing the extension.

The Knicks still want to get an extension done with Julius Randle

At some point down the road, the Knicks will need shed some salary to make further improvements to the roster, but Brunson’s extension made things a lot easier for Leon Rose and New York’s front office to handle those financial decisions.

They still have an extension to try and work out with Randle, who can become an unrestricted free agent if he declines his player option after the 2024-25 season. It may take another hometown discount from him to be able to retain him as well, which the organization will hope they can get done so they can pair him with Brunson for the entire championship window.

Brunson’s decision to sign a cheaper extension will be met with mixed reactions, but the former second-round pick is putting winning a title ahead of chasing a bag, which is something that the Knicks and their fans will forever be grateful for.