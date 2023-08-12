Knicks’ Jalen Brunson brushes off star acquisition rumors

Apr 21, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the fourth quarter of game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks‘ approach to the off-season has been marked by patience as they weigh the potential benefits of adding another star to the current lineup. Let’s take a closer look at the team’s stance, including the perspective of their current players.

Rumors, Trades, and the Knicks’ Front Office’s Stance

Of course, rumors have been swirling, but the Knicks’ front office seems content with their current players, choosing not to trade away significant assets for an established star. As the off-season progresses, more rumors and mock trade concepts are bound to emerge, particularly regarding stars like Joel Embiid and Donovan Mitchell.

Jalen Brunson’s Perspective

Current Knicks’ point guard Jalen Brunson recently spoke to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, addressing these rumors. Brunson not only acknowledged his friendship with Donovan Mitchell but also expressed confidence in his current teammates.

“It’s impossible not to see things—rumors and all the stuff that comes up on Twitter and all that stuff every single day is always on TV. There’s always possibilities when you hear about that stuff. Donovan is a good friend of mine for a while. We were in the same high school class, our relationship goes back a long way. I think right now, I’m more than happy with my guys, and I love my teammates.”

Brunson’s Elite Season

At 26 years old, Brunson is coming off an elite season with the Knicks. He averaged 24 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and shot .491 from the field with a .416 hit right from downtown. Having elevated his status to star level, Brunson’s performance has been vital for the Knicks, particularly in their need for a point guard to lead the charge.

The Playoff Struggles and Potential Solutions

Despite the standout season, the Knicks were overwhelmed in the playoffs due to a lack of scoring prowess. This has led to speculation that a third superstar could complement the existing duo of Brunson and Julius Randle well.

Young shooting guard RJ Barrett, frequently mentioned in mock trades, might be a key factor in this equation. If Barrett takes a significant step forward during the 2023–24 season, the Knicks may not feel the need to force a change.

A Future Built on In-House Talent?

The Knicks’ off-season strategy emphasizes trust in the existing roster and the potential growth of their younger players. While the market’s rumors continue to circulate, the Knicks seem focused on internal development, believing in the talent and chemistry they have built. Brunson’s words echo this sentiment, setting a tone of unity and optimism as the team looks to the future.