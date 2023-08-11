Knicks: 3 bold predictions for the 2023-24 season

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks fans are quietly optimistic entering the 2023-24 season. The team exceeded expectations last year, going 47-35 in the regular season and winning their first playoff series since 2013. The Knicks maintained their core of stars Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and Jalen Brunson this offseason, continuing to cultivate their chemistry and culture.

After adding a few extra pieces this offseason, it seems the Knicks are re-establishing themselves as a premier franchise in the Eastern Conference. Though the start of the regular season is still a long way away, it is never too early to begin making bold predictions for Madison Square Garden’s finest. Amidst this atmosphere of anticipation, we present three bold predictions for the forthcoming New York Knicks 2023-2024 season.

Bold Prediction 1: Could the Knicks be making a coaching change?

The Knicks have instilled a devotion to consistency on the defensive end under the tutelage of head coach Tom Thibodeau. However, despite possessing the right personnel to play defense-first, the team grapples with the challenges posed by a developing youthful core.

These challenges were on full display during the postseason as Julius Randle limped his way through the playoffs, posting numbers well below his regular season averages. His struggles highlighted the team’s lack of depth and inexperience.

Regardless, New York has to get off to a strong start in the 2023-2024 season following a playoff appearance this past season. If the team struggles this upcoming season, the front office will need to find someone to blame; that someone may end up being Thibodeau.

Bold Prediction 2: Jalen Brunson: All-Star?

Many regard Jalen Brunson as the focal point of the New York Knicks. He posted career highs in points per game (24.0), then topped himself in the playoffs, averaging a stellar 31 points against the Miami Heat.

Following a tough six-game series loss to Miami, Brunson announced that he would be representing Team USA in the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup. Team USA head coach Steve Kerr described Brunson as “a natural leader.” The opportunity to compete for the national team is exactly what Brunson needs to take his game to the next level.

Brunson has all the tools and the poise to be the cornerstone for the New York Knicks. Entering the upcoming season, Brunson is primed to breakout and earn himself a spot on an All-Star team.

Bold Prediction 3: The Knicks will make the Eastern Conference Finals

The key addition of G Donte DiVincenzo will be a pleasant surprise for Knicks fans as the Nova Wildcats take over NYC. The chemistry possessed by the core of Randle, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, and Mitchell Robinson, far surpasses most teams in the Eastern Conference.

The hit TV sitcom Friends was wrapping up its sixth season the last time the Knicks saw the Eastern Conference Finals. After 24 years without an appearance in the ECF, it would be a return to center stage of epic proportions for the Knicks if they made it back this season.