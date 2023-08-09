Knicks land their final piece to the puzzle in shocking mock trade

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2024 NBA season approaches, anticipation runs high for the New York Knicks, who appear more formidable than they have in years. With a youthful and driven core under the guidance of a defensive-minded coach, New York is resurrecting its hard-nosed brand of basketball. In a rapidly evolving talent landscape, the Knicks are poised to capitalize on every opportunity for improvement, and one mock trade delivers them an exciting upgrade.

Knicks land DeMar DeRozan in mock trade

James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network recently pitched the following mock trade:

Chicago Bulls Receive:

Guard/Forward Evan Fournier

Center Isaiah Hartenstein

2024 First-Round Pick (from NYK)

New York Knicks Receive:

Guard/Forward DeMar DeRozan

Evan Fournier is a valuable trade piece

The approach that Tom Thibodeau took with Evan Fournier during this past season may have seemed radical to some, but Fournier’s potential to contribute to another team should not be underestimated.

Leading the Knicks in three-pointers made during the 2022 season, shooting 39% from the field, Evan Fournier possesses undeniable value for any team seeking a player eager to prove himself. Despite his $18 million salary, indicating potential challenges in finding a suitable trade, Fournier’s abilities are not to be overlooked.

Why the trade makes sense for both parties

While this trade may appear lopsided, the Chicago Bulls are coming off an underwhelming season and may be aiming to go all in on the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. By parting ways with DeRozan, the Bulls position themselves for a more favorable lottery selection and provide the veteran guard an opportunity to contribute to a winning team. In contrast, the Knicks exceeded expectations in 2022, with rising stars Quentin Grimes and Jalen Brunson becoming beloved by the Knicks’ faithful fan base.

Demar DeRozan: Enhancing Offensive Versatility

Adding DeRozan to New York’s roster immediately addresses a common deficiency in many teams across the league—offensive variety and versatility. Renowned for his mid-range prowess, DeRozan’s 24 points per game during his 15th season underline his timeless brand of basketball.

While the Chicago Bulls are not able to provide DeRozan with the winning environment he deserves, the Knicks could quickly get him back to playoff basketball.

Insert DeRozan into the young core New York offers and the Knicks would be primed for a playoff appearance and an eastern conference finals berth for the first time in 24 years.