Knicks’ Jalen Brunson avoids serious injury

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson went down with an ankle injury down the stretch of the New York Knicks‘ matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, but it’s not looking like he will need to miss an extended period of time.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson walked out of the arena without support after ankle injury scare

SNY’s Ian Begley reported after the game that Brunson, who laid grimacing after the impact of his fall, did not need crutches nor displayed a visible limp when leaving the arena, as shared on X:

As noted tonight on Honda SportsNite, the initial read on Jalen Brunson’s ankle was that he’d avoided a severe sprain. Talked about that and more with @NikiLattarulo after NYK’s win over MEM: pic.twitter.com/R90zYehpCC — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 7, 2024

Brunson had 27 points in 31 minutes at the time that he sustained the injury. Brunson tweaked his ankle in a triple-threat situation on the left wing after jab-stepping and driving right. He lost his footing and went to the hardwood in visible pain.

Knicks can’t afford another major injury with three other starters sidelined

An official report has not been released on whether Brunson will miss time, if at all, and for how long. The Knicks play four more games before the All-Star break with their next matchup coming against the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow night.

The Knicks will look to close out this upcoming stretch in strong fashion as they’re also dealing with injuries to Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow) Quentin Grimes (hand, leg), and Mitchell Robinson (ankle).