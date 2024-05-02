Devin Booker reportedly not open to Knicks trade despite New York’s willingness to offer a haul

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker has been rumored to be a prime New York Knicks trade candidate for this summer, but recent insights have quickly shot down those speculations.

Source refutes Stephen A. Smith’s claim that Devin Booker wants to play for the Knicks

PHNX Sports’ Gerald Bourguet challenged ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith’s claim from earlier in the week that Booker “wants to be in New York.” Bourguet asserted that Smith’s report was false and clarified where Booker’s allegiances lie after the Suns lost a disappointing first-round sweep to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a credible source of his that is close to the situation (h/t Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker):

“There may come a day where Booker is convinced he can no longer win with the Suns and decides to pursue titles elsewhere.

But that day isn’t here yet, according to the source with knowledge. As a student of the game and its history, Booker understands the value of sticking with one franchise for his entire career, following in the footsteps of guys like his idol Kobe Bryant,” Bourguet wrote.

“So even after a disappointing first-round sweep, the source says Booker is steadfast in his desire to get over the hump in Phoenix, stating bluntly: “This is his city.”

Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) guards Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Booker has been with the Suns for the last nine seasons. He’s led the franchise to the playoffs four times, all in the last four seasons, and has evolved into an All-NBA talent at their helm.

Even after Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal joined forces with him, the Kentucky product saw no reduction in his touches, efficiency, or volume scoring, finishing tied for fifth in the league with Durant at 27.1 points per game. Despite the convincing loss in the first round, there was no sign of clashing egos or coaching changes that may have rubbed Booker the wrong way.

The Suns carried high expectations entering the year and their star-studded big three was projected to be one of the most prolific scoring trios in NBA history. While that was true, they could not win when it mattered most, but Booker remains steadfast in riding things out in Phoenix.

Knicks will offer “almost anything” outside of Jalen Brunson to acquire Booker

In the same breath, Bourguet also affirmed that the Knicks are willing to “offer almost anything” to team Jalen Brunson up with the 27-year-old star. Booker is under contract until 2027-28. He will earn $49.3 million next season, and see about a $4 million increase for each ensuing season of his deal.

Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The “almost anybody” the Knicks could offer includes 2024 All-Star Julius Randle — the team’s highest-paid player at an average of $30 million for each of the next three years — as well as Mitchell Robinson, Bojan Bogdanovic, Josh Hart, and with an outside chance, OG Anunoby.

The Knicks’ strongest card in their deck is their assortment of first-round picks over the next several years. They can offer the Suns a lucrative package including several picks and players. Ultimately, if Booker’s heart is truly set on staying in Phoenix, that’s likely where he’ll remain unless Knicks president Leon Rose can pull off a massive trade.