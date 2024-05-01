Studs and Duds: Knicks hold a 3-2 series lead following tough Game 5 loss

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Off the heels of a sensational Game 4 performance by the Knicks, it was consensus that New York was closing the series in five and celebrating on the Knicks home floor. Led by another Jalen Brunson masterclass, it looked like another day in the office for New York.

With 30 seconds left in regulation, Tyrese Maxey hit back-to-back threes to tie the game and send it to overtime as Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are combining for 63 points per game in the series. The Knicks ultimately fell short in overtime with a final score of 112–106 in favor of the 76ers.

Studs: Jalen Brunson

There is no question about the fortitude and commitment of Jalen Brunson. Following a couple of off-shooting nights, Brunson is averaging 42 points per game over the last three contests. Brunson has now recorded three consecutive 30+ point games, joining Bernard King as the only Knicks to record multiple streaks of three or more consecutive 30-point games in the postseason.

Brunson’s phenomenal play has been the engine for the Knicks, and gaining him a consistent second option for this playoff run will be at the hands of teammates and coaching alike. Following Game 5, Brunson spoke with the media stating, “We gotta be on the same page…That’s on me…I gotta do a better job of leading.”

Brunson’s workload is such a huge component of the Knicks offense, but no one is perfect, and in the final 30 seconds a four-point play and a costly turnover sealed the fate of the Knicks in regulation. Brunson put up a fight in overtime with nine points scored, but a demoralizing performance in the final two minutes of regulation saw a shell-shocked Knicks team in overtime.

Studs: The “OG Anunoby Show”

Anunoby is the Knicks second most important player this postseason. Scoring 17 points and grabbing six rebounds, it’s the two-way excellence from Anunoby that raises the floor of New York tremendously. Anunoby is averaging 14 points per game in the series, but an even more productive OG is what it will take to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Getting Anunoby more shots and a larger presence in the offense was a factor in Anunoby signing with New York, but third behind Josh Hart in scoring so far in these playoffs will not be the recipe for success in New York. Anunoby, in the 19-22 point per game range, would become the catalyst New York could take to the NBA Finals.

Adding two steals, one of which came with less than two minutes remaining to put the Knicks up by five, Anunoby’s heightened defensive instincts could make him a monster giving more shot attempts and better looks. Anunoby has shown an ability to create his shot off the dribble but didn’t attempt a single shot in the overtime, where the Knicks ultimately lost by six points.

Studs: Miles McBride minutes

The breaking news going into Game 5 was that Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanovic would not be suiting up the rest of the playoffs with lingering injuries that need surged and time to heal. As common with the Knicks, it was the ‘next man up’ approach, and Miles McBride answered the call.

Scoring 14 points off the bench and averaging 11 points per game on the series, McBride is performing better than the starting shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo in this series. A confident jumper that always looks on-line, McBride’s most lethal production this season came alongside Jalen Brunson.

Testing that in the playoffs would make the Knicks undersized in the backcourt, but the speed and IQ of a McBride/Brunson duo definitely should make more appearances in Game 6 following the idea of having Anunoby at the five for stretches in Game 5.

Duds: Defending Embiid and Maxey

There is a problem that exists with this current Knicks regime. Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Jalen Brunson combined for 65 points per game over the first five games of this series, while Embiid and Maxey alone combined for 63 points per game. The Knicks are bottom five in defensive rating this postseason and can’t seem to create a game plan that gets Maxey or Embiid off their game. Another issue with the trio for the Knicks is that Josh Hart is second in scoring.

In the NBA playoffs, a team must have sustainability, and expecting that offensive output from Hart to be as consistent as Maxey or Embiid to close out the series would be malpractice. Josh Hart has been playing phenomenally this series but is well above his scoring average of 9 points per game. This is the recipe for a cold shooting night from Hart that the Knicks won’t recover from, and in the playoffs, it’s best to get ahead.

Utilizing Hart’s defense more on Maxey while allowing more shots for McBride and DiVincenzo seems to be the most logical approach, as either player having a great game scoring, will create this aura of invulnerability when the Knicks get on a roll.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ loss to the 76ers

Brilliant play from Jalen Brunson in this series while Donte DiVincenzo has looked like a shell. The precipitous drop in production from DiVincenzo is a much larger problem that must be attended to over the next game to be sure the Knicks are formidable in the second round. Assuming New York handles business Game 6, there is either Milwaukee or Indiana waiting in Round 2. Setting the tone for either opposition should be the Knick’s primary focus going into Game Six.

“How do we best maximize our offensive production?” As in doing so, they’ll eliminate the 76ers, while sending a warning to the league following the disheartening conclusion to Game 5. Getting DiVincenzo and Anunoby in good rhythm should be priority one while players switch, move over screens, and center play up to stay attached to Tyrese Maxey.