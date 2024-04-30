Knicks might have a chance at Devin Booker according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith thinks a split of the Pheonix Suns’ trio is inevitable, saying on the network’s First Take that Booker, in particular, could come to the New York Knicks this summer.

Following the shocking four-game sweep of the Phoenix Suns at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, rumors are now speculating if Phoenix’s big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal will run it back next season.

“[Devin Booker] might deny it, I haven’t spoken to him. I’m just telling you the scuttlebutt in the NBA circles is that brother wanna be in New York,” said Smith via ESPN’s First Take (h/t KnicksMuse on X).

The Knicks could still try to acquire a superstar this summer

Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) guards Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The possibility of the Knicks adding another superstar has been floated around since last offseason, and rumors have only accelerated since their surprising success this season which saw them make the playoffs as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

If Booker were to leave Phoenix, it would have to be through a trade, as he is currently under a four-year, $221 million contract he signed with the Suns this past summer. He will not become an unrestricted free agent until 2028, his age-32 season.

In the Suns’ first-round series against the Timberwolves, Booker averaged 27.5 points on 49% shooting from the floor and 35% from three, which very closely resembles his regular season averages this year. He scored a new playoff career-high 49 points in Game 4 despite losing to be eliminated from the postseason.

The Suns need draft picks and the Knicks have them

Nov 20, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau with guard Jalen Brunson (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Acquiring a star like Booker would require a lot of moving parts, though the Knicks could be a team to buy in on him given their surplus of draft picks over the next several years. Phoenix, on the other hand, doesn’t have a first-round draft pick from 2025-2030, and won’t have a second-round pick until 2030 as well.

Therefore, the Suns are likely to prioritize acquiring some draft capital this summer, but it may cost their franchise cornerstone piece to get it done. The Knicks, meanwhile, have made it clear that they are stockpiling their picks to pull off a major trade, and if Booker becomes available, they may start sending some phone calls to the Suns’ front office.

