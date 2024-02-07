Knicks dodge Jalen Brunson injury bullet

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks held their breath when star point guard Jalen Brunson went down with an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter during Tuesday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Knicks didn’t have a great fourth quarter, but Brunson still managed to score 27 points with eight assists to finish the game.

Brunson’s Injury

Brunson tried to drive to the basket and get a shot off, but his right ankle twisted, and he went crumbling to the ground, holding his leg in pain. The Knicks promptly removed him from the contest, and the fans held their breath, but it seems as if he dodged a bullet.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Brunson is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks with a sprained right ankle. Being questionable is a good thing since it means the sprain is minor, and he should be back sooner rather than later.

Impact on the Knicks

While it is unlikely Brunson will play on Thursday, it is essential to note that the injury could’ve been much worse, and he could’ve been ruled out immediately for weeks. In the meantime, the Knicks will miss his 27.2 points per game, a career-high, including a .482 field goal percentage, .411 three-point percentage, and 6.5 assists per game.

Adjustments and Expectations

Expect shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo to continue taking more responsibility, but the Knicks will have to look to Miles McBride to help supplement the loss and spread the rock a bit more efficiently.