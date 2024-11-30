Knicks’ head coach downplays concern about offense against switching defenses

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

It seems as though teams have figured out how to slow down the New York Knicks’ potent offense. Over the past two games, teams have implored a defense in which they switch everything off of screens, which has affected a Knicks team that relies heavily on off-ball creation.

The Knicks have struggled against defenses that switch matchups

New York scored just 15 points in the first quarter both on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks and on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. In Friday’s win over the Hornets, they scored just 99 points, only the second time this season that they were held to under 100 points.

It is becoming clear that the Knicks need additional playmaking and on-ball shot creation to get around the tightening defenses. However, head coach Tom Thibodeau doesn’t think the offense is a concern despite the last two games.

“The numbers tell you how good our offense is. Points per possession, we’re No. 1 in the league,” Thibodeau said via the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy. “The switching isn’t anything new. Every team that we’ve played has switched. Most teams are switching 1-through-4. If you have size at the point, you’re switching 1-through-4. Some teams are going to switch 1-through-5. … So we’ve seen it all year. That’s why I say the body of work says what you are. The numbers say what you are.”

The offense has carried the Knicks this season

The Knicks have been one of the top offenses in the league this season thanks to acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in the offseason. The scoring has carried them so far through the early part of the season, as their defense has been a major weakness with the absence of Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson.

However, they can’t allow teams to slow them down offensively given their struggles on the defensive side of the ball. As more tape comes out on the Knicks’ new offense, teams will make adjustments to try to slow it down, so New York will have to do the same in order to get the offense back on track.

Mikal Bridges must snap out of his slump

It starts with Bridges turning around what was a porous road trip in which he averaged just 13.0 points on 36% shooting from the floor across the five road games.

Bridges is meant to be an additional shot-creator for the Knicks, but he is playing with significantly less aggression than in previous years. He attempted just two free throws during the road trip, making one of them.

If he gets out of his slump, the Knicks will be in much better shape offensively and can get around the defenses that are switching each matchup. Nevertheless, making adjustments offensively will be the focal point moving forward.



