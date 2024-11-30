Knicks demote 1st-round pick to G-League

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks made a small roster move Saturday involving their first-round pick, as they announced that rookie forward Pacome Dadiet has been assigned to the Westchester Knicks of the G-League. The move could indicate another roster move before Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Precious Achiuwa has progressed well in his rehab and could return from a hamstring strain very soon.

Dadiet has gotten some action with the Knicks thanks to some injuries

Dadiet was selected 25th overall by the Knicks in this past year’s draft. He has appeared in 10 games this season and is averaging 1.9 points per game in approximately 7.4 minutes per game. The 19-year-old French big man has gotten some additional playing time thanks to some injuries that the second unit has suffered. Miles McBride and Cameron Payne have missed a few games with injuries and Mitchell Robinson and Achiuwa have yet to play a game this season.

Dadiet has a lot of potential

Dadiet has shown some strong potential as a solid defender and three-point shooter in his small amount of time in the NBA, so getting him some extra development in the G-League can help him refine some skills and potentially be a key piece of the Knicks moving forward. It is unclear how long Dadiet will be in Westchester with the G-League Knicks, but this is a good move to help him further develop his game.