Knicks have two stars in contention for All-Star reserve nods

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks‘ star duo of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle were not named 2024 NBA All-Star starters, but both have a chance to be named reserves when the rest of the rosters are announced on Feb. 1.

All-Star Reserves Will Be Announced Thursday, Feb. 1

Just as they revealed the starters, TNT’s Inside the NBA crew will unveil the reserves from the Eastern and Western Conferences on this coming Thursday’s airing at 7 pm ET, per Sporting News. Unlike the starters which were determined by player, fan, and media voting, the league’s coaches will determine who the remaining seven players are that get to represent their respective teams in the ASG taking place on Feb. 17.

Knicks: Inside the NBA panel sold on Jalen Brunson, split on Julius Randle in their reserve selections

Show host Ernie Johnson along with former NBA greats Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith weighed in on their reserve selections in their previous episode. TNT shared the esteemed panel’s picks via Twitter:

The Inside crew's East All-Star reserve picks ?



Who will join the #NBAAllStar starters in Indy? pic.twitter.com/m6K3mz8eIL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2024

Brunson, the Knicks’ emergent vanguard this 2023-24 season, was a consensus pick, while Randle gained favor from Johnson and Smith, but was left off of O’Neal and Barkley’s lists.

Considering the fact that Brunson, who is No. 12 in the league in scoring at 26.6 points per game, was a hot topic of conversation in being left off of the starting five is a clear indicator that his efforts in leading the Knicks to a 29-17 record while scoring and distributing at career-high rates will earn him a ticket to Indiana, where All-Star weekend will take place.

Will Randle make the All-Star team as a reserve after role shift this season?

Meanwhile, Randle, who up until this season was the clear-cut leader of the Knicks, will have a competition to beat out in order to squeeze in as a reserve. Though Randle is putting up 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and five assists a night, which are in line with his 2020-21 numbers that got him his first All-Star nod, his 31.1 percent clip from three-point range, coupled with his defined secondary role on the Knicks and a slow start to the season could all impact the coaches in their decisionmaking.

Additionally, Randle is currently dealing with a dislocated shoulder injury. It’s not clear just how much time he will miss, though he has already been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. With just over two weeks before the break in regular season action, his injury status could further impact his chances.

The last time the Knicks had two All-Stars selected in the same year was back in 2012-13 when Carmelo Anthony and Tyson Chandler were named. Brunson and Randle hope to make the roster and represent the franchise.