Knicks’ Julius Randle ruled out vs. Hornets

Bad news for the New York Knicks. Per the Associated Press, Julius Randle has been ruled out for tonight’s road matchup against the Charlotte Hornets after dislocating his shoulder in the Knicks’ 125-109 win over the Miami Heat in their last outing.

Randle sustained the injury after driving to the basket and taking a hard fall following a collision with Heat forward Jamie Jaquez Jr., who was attempting to draw a charge.

Immediately after, the Knicks were hoping that the injury would not be season-ending, and as it stands, while he will be sidelined for tonight’s game, the hope is that with further evaluation, he won’t have to miss an extended period of time.

Will Randle’s absence threaten the Knicks’ current 6-game winning streak?

This comes at an inopportune time, as the red-hot Knicks are winners of six straight and 12 of their last 14 games. Much of that has been due to Randle’s consistent play, headlined by six 30-plus points performances during this current stretch.

Further, with All-Star weekend just over two weeks away, Randle’s injury could play a role in whether or not he’s selected as a reserve and able to suit up on either Team Giannis or Team LeBron come Feb. 18.

Randle has otherwise been an ironman this year, appearing in all 46 games for the Knicks. The Knicks will have to do without Randle against a struggling 10-34 Hornets team that they’ve already beaten twice this season, both by 14 points or more. Should Randle be out beyond tonight’s matchup, expect a rotation of players to fill his shoes including Previous Achiuwa and Josh Hart, while O.G. Anunoby could see time at the four should head coach Tom Thibodeau opt to downsize the starting lineup.