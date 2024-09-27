Knicks have done ‘background work’ on possible trade for Blazers star center

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are in need of a center following the news that Mitchell Robinson will likely miss at least the first couple of months of the regular season. They have been linked to a number of centers they could acquire via trade, but so far nothing serious has materialized.

Deandre Ayton could be a potential Knicks target

SNY’s Ian Begley highlighted Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton as a potential option for the Knicks by trade.

“I’d add Ayton to the list because the Knicks have had interest in him – and have done background work on him – in the past,” Begley said. “Ayton averaged 22.7 points and 12.5 rebounds (3.6 offensive) in 18 games played after the All-Star break last season. He shot 58 percent from the field during that stretch and has playoff/NBA Finals experience.”

Ayton could be moved by the Blazers given their current situation

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Blazers moving Ayton makes sense. The former No. 1 overall pick is in a crowded center room in Portland that also includes Robert Williams III and recently drafted big man Donovan Clingan, and the team’s non-competitiveness would further entice them to shed some of their payroll.

Ayton is currently on a four-year, $133 million contract extension he signed with the Phoenix Suns before being traded to Portland as part of the blockbuster three-team Damian Lillard deal. That contract could complicate things for the Knicks, as they are in a tight financial situation themselves and can’t take on another large contract without removing one of their biggest contracts.

While Ayton could benefit the Knicks, it may come at a big cost

Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

That means that a trade for Ayton could come at the cost of Julius Randle, who could be an unrestricted free agent as soon as next summer if he and the Knicks can’t work out an extension before then. Randle became eligible for a four-year, $181.5 million extension back in early August.

Nevertheless, Ayton could solve a lot of problems for the Knicks on the court. His youth (26 years old) fits their timeline well, and his inside scoring ability along with his rebounding skills would be largely beneficial for a Knicks team that will be missing an interior force to start the season.

As of now, the Knicks and Blazers are not in active discussions surrounding Ayton, and given that training camp is less than a week away, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that a move will be made before the season. However, as the season progresses and the Knicks evaluate their rostered players, they could decide that Ayton is the guy to go after to complete the roster and fulfill their title aspirations.