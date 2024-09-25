Knicks have 2 players battling it out for the final roster spot

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have one roster spot remaining with the season just one month away, and that final spot could go to one of the two veterans they signed in the offseason.

Landry Shamet and Marcus Morris will be battling for the Knicks’ final roster spot

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks recently signed veterans Landry Shamet and Marcus Morris to Exhibit 9 contracts, which are essentially training camp deals that can be converted into standard NBA contracts. Shamet spent time with the Washington Wizards while Morris, a former Knick from 2019-20, split time with the L.A. Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers all last season.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported on his latest mailbag episode that the two veterans will have an “interesting” battle for New York’s final roster spot.

“The training camp battle for the 15th roster spot should be a good one this year,” Begley said. “The Knicks signed both Marcus Morris and Landry Shamet to non-guaranteed contracts earlier this month. It’s fair to assume that they will battle for that final spot. If they both play well, maybe the Knicks waive a player on a guaranteed deal to make room for Morris and Shamet?”

Both players could fill out a huge need for the Knicks. Shamet is a strong shooter from beyond the arc and gives them increased backcourt depth while Morris provides size and veteran leadership.

Marcus Morris’ veteran leadership could be huge for the Knicks

Out of the two players, Morris may have the edge over Shamet to crack a roster spot given their situation in the frontcourt. Starting center Mitchell Robinson is expected to miss at least the first two months of the regular season, so the Knicks desperately need additional size in the meantime until he is able to return.

According to Begley, the Knicks view the 35-year-old Morris as “both a power forward and an undersized center at this point in his career.”

At 6-8, it is unlikely he would get any serious burn at the center position, but he could provide some power forward depth behind Julius Randle and Precious Achiuwa.

Shamet has traffic to get through to crack a roster spot

As for Shamet, it is not necessarily impossible for him to make the final roster, but there is a logjam of guards he would have to outplay in order to get a spot on the team. The Knicks essentially have three guards in the bench unit with Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart, so there is no clear lane for him to receive ample playing time unless an injury or trade occurs before the end of the preseason.

Regardless, the Knicks will have a battle between two veterans for the final roster spot this upcoming season, and whoever cracks the roster could have a positive impact on the team’s big aspirations this year.