The Knicks should refuse to trade young sharp-shooter

With the news that Knicks‘ starting center Mitchell Robinson will miss the first few months of the regular season, the front office is actively seeking a supplementary acquisition to bolster their depth. Robinson has been injury-prone over the past few seasons, raising concerns about his long-term reliability. The team could explore acquiring a primary starter to offset Robinson’s absence and provide more consistency in the rotation.

Knicks’ Trade Targets: Nick Richards and Clint Capela

The Knicks have been linked to several potential trade candidates, including Nick Richards of the Charlotte Hornets and Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks. Both players could fill the gap at center during Robinson’s absence. However, the front office should exercise caution when considering deals that may involve parting with one of their young sharpshooters, Miles McBride, who is expected to play a key role off the bench this season.

The Value of Miles McBride

Miles McBride signed a three-year, $13 million extension with the Knicks last offseason, a contract that kicks in this year. The 24-year-old still holds significant value for the team. Last season, McBride played in 68 games, averaging 19.5 minutes, 8.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He improved his shooting significantly, hitting .452 from the field and .410 from beyond the arc.

Despite his progress, McBride has been frequently mentioned in trade rumors, especially since the arrival of Mikal Bridges and the extension of OG Anunoby. With the Knicks’ current healthy roster, McBride may face challenges securing significant playing time, but his value as an insurance policy should not be overlooked.

Depth Concerns and Backcourt Adjustments

The Knicks recognized that McBride wasn’t the ideal secondary ball-handler behind Jalen Brunson, leading to the acquisition of Cameron Payne and the drafting of Tyler Kolek out of Marquette in the second round. Payne and Kolek are more traditional point guard options, while McBride is better suited as a shooting guard who excels defensively.

Unless the Knicks are pursuing a star center, McBride should be considered off-limits in trade discussions. The team has already shown their commitment to him by rejecting any proposals involving McBride during the Mikal Bridges trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets, opting instead to send draft capital. McBride is on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the league, and his continued development makes him an asset the Knicks should retain.

Balancing Immediate Needs and Long-Term Potential

As the Knicks navigate the early part of the season without Mitchell Robinson, balancing immediate needs with long-term potential will be key. While adding a reliable center is a priority, the team must be careful not to sacrifice valuable depth in the process. Miles McBride’s growth and affordable contract provide significant value, and trading him could leave a void that the Knicks might regret.