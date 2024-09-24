Knicks acquire Pistons big-man in horrible mock-trade

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The news that Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson will likely miss the first few months of the regular season due to a stress fracture sustained in the playoffs creates an immediate concern for the team’s plans at center.

The Knicks Need to be Concerned About Robinson’s Health

Robinson has long been considered unreliable due to his injury history, and the Knicks’ frontcourt situation has been further complicated by the loss of Isaiah Hartenstein to free agency. Hartenstein signed a major deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving the Knicks shorthanded at the center position.

In Robinson’s absence, Julius Randle, Precious Achiuwa, and Jericho Sims are expected to step in and fill the void. However, the front office recognizes that relying solely on this trio may not be enough. There’s a growing sentiment that they need to bring in another starting-caliber player to provide stability while Robinson heals.

Credit: brad penner-usa today sports

Acquiring a Starting-Caliber Center

The Knicks could benefit from acquiring a primary starter who could move Robinson into a rotational role, preserving his health for the postseason. Robinson has shown what he can do defensively against superstars like Joel Embiid, so having him fully healthy for a deep playoff run is critical for the team’s success.

Proposed Trade Scenario: Isaiah Stewart for Robinson

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic recently floated a mock trade concept that could help the Knicks address their center depth while offloading Robinson. In this mock trade, the Knicks would send Mitchell Robinson, promising shooter Miles McBride, and a 2025 first-round pick to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Isaiah Stewart and two future second-round picks.

Knicks Receive:

Isaiah Stewart

Two future second-round picks

Pistons Receive:

Mitchell Robinson

Miles McBride

2025 first-round pick (via Detroit)

Evaluating the Trade

While Isaiah Stewart is a promising young player at just 23 years old, this trade may not be the ideal solution for the Knicks. Stewart played 46 games last season, averaging 30.9 minutes, 10.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on .487 shooting from the field. However, he has played fewer than 51 games in two consecutive seasons, raising concerns about his durability. Trading one injury-prone player for another does not necessarily resolve the Knicks’ issues at center.

Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Additionally, parting with Miles McBride—a key bench contributor with significant upside—may not be in the Knicks’ best interest. McBride has demonstrated his value as an insurance policy and could be leveraged in a more strategic move if the team decides to trade him.

Stewart is entering the first year of a four-year, $60 million rookie extension, with a $15 million cap hit that remains consistent until the 2027–28 season when he has a club option. While Stewart is a talented player, his injury history and contract situation may not make him the best fit for the Knicks.

A Better Target: Jalen Duren or Clint Capela?

A more attractive trade target for the Knicks would be Jalen Duren, who is younger than Stewart and already one of the best rebounding centers in the league. However, acquiring Duren would likely require a more significant trade package.

Alternatively, the Knicks may be better off pursuing a veteran center on an expiring contract. Clint Capela fits this strategy perfectly. Capela is a proven player who can provide reliable minutes and rebounding, making him an ideal short-term solution for the Knicks while Robinson recovers.

Finding the Right Solution

While the idea of acquiring a young center like Stewart has its merits, the Knicks should be cautious about trading away valuable assets for a player with his own injury concerns. A more prudent approach would be to target a veteran center like Capela who can contribute immediately and help stabilize the team’s frontcourt during Robinson’s absence.