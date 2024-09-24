Could the Knicks pursue athletic Trail Blazers center for the 2024-25 season?

Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will enter the 2024-25 season with a hole at the center position, as they were unable to adequately find a replacement for Isaiah Hartenstein following his departure to the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency.

The Knicks could target Portland Trail Blazers’ center Deandre Ayton

Behind starting center Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks’ next go-to options are Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims. While the two can be impactful in some aspects, New York would likely prefer to have a more experienced and traditional center filling in that role. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has even indicated that Julius Randle could see time at the five throughout the season, given the lack of depth in the position.

The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy suggested that the Knicks should pursue Portland Trail Blazers center and former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton to fill in that spot. Ayton is entering the third year of a four-year, $133 million rookie max extension he signed with the Phoenix Suns in 2022 before being a part of the massive Damian Lillard trade last offseason.

“The former No. 1 overall pick has been largely underwhelming given the hype (he was drafted before Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), but there are few centers with the physical capabilities of Ayton and, most important to this exercise, he plays for a bad team with too many centers,” Bondy said.

The Blazers have an overcrowded center room

The Blazers are in a tough spot when it comes to their center room. Along with Ayton, they have Robert Williams III and the recently drafted Donovan Clingan, and with the team being very uncompetitive, they would likely prefer to get some essential assets in return for at least one of these centers.

Williams played only six games last season before undergoing season-ending knee surgery, which allowed Ayton to take on a big role as the team’s main center. In 55 games, he averaged 16.7 points and 11.1 rebounds with 0.8 blocks and a steal per game on the other end.

Ayton could be a strong fit for the Knicks

While he hasn’t played like how one would want a No. 1 overall pick to play, he is still a solid big man whose youth and athleticism fits the Knicks’ system under Thibodeau. The hefty contract is what makes trading for him tricky, as New York is in a tough financial situation with three players making over $117 million. They also have an extension to work out with Randle, so making a move for Ayton could come at the cost of their All-Star.

Nevertheless, Ayton could significantly enhance the depth of this Knicks team and give them a massive upgrade at a position they desperately need help in. As the season progresses, New York and Portland could engage in conversations surrounding Ayton or any of the other Trail Blazers’ bigs on the block.