Knicks reportedly interested in Hawks star center

The New York Knicks received unfortunate news as starting center Mitchell Robinson is expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season, with a return timeline projected for December or January. This poses a significant challenge to the Knicks’ early-season plans, though they remain hopeful that Robinson will be back and healthy later in the season. Despite the risk, the front office feels confident about relying on Robinson when he returns.

Leon Rose’s Search for Center Support

President Leon Rose has been actively exploring options to bolster the center position, targeting several free agents—most of whom have already signed elsewhere—and considering potential trade candidates. Among the rumored targets is Nick Richards of the Charlotte Hornets. However, according to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks have also shown interest in Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks.

Capela, who is entering the final year of his contract, carries a $22.2 million cap hit. The Knicks would struggle to afford him immediately without offloading other contracts, but they might be better off waiting until the trade deadline, at which point they could secure his services for the rest of the season at a lower price.

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Clint Capela’s Value as a Rebounding Force

At 30 years old, Capela is renowned for his elite rebounding skills. He has been a workhorse for the Hawks over the past four seasons, playing a minimum of 63 games each year, including 73 last season. During that time, he averaged 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and shot .571 from the field in 25.8 minutes per game. Capela has consistently posted double-digit rebounds every season since 2017–18 and has missed fewer than 60 games only once in that span.

If the Knicks are prioritizing health and reliability, Capela could be an ideal fit. The Hawks, who may face challenges this season, might be willing to negotiate for draft capital or NBA-ready talent in return, providing a potential pathway for the Knicks to acquire the experienced big man.

Knicks’ Stopgap Solutions: Randle, Sims, and Achiuwa

In the meantime, the Knicks will need to rely on Julius Randle, Jericho Sims, and Precious Achiuwa to fill the void left by Robinson’s absence. While this trio can help hold down the fort, the Knicks will likely need to make a move sooner or later to solidify their playoff aspirations. Acquiring an experienced center like Capela, who can support a deep playoff run, should remain a top priority for Rose and the Knicks’ front office.