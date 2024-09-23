Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson still recovering from injury, could miss season opener

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Things are not looking good for Mitchell Robinson, as Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports reported that the Knicks will be targeting a December/January return date as his foot has not fully recovered yet. A huge blow for New York, this further damages their center depth chart which already lost stud big man Isaiah Hartenstein. While they brought back depth big Precious Achiuwa, his lack of size coupled with his play not being as excellent as Robinson’s immediately raises concern about whether the team will be able to properly protect the paint.

Robinson has had a muddy injury history, including multiple lower-body procedures over the last calendar year that cut his postseason short.

Injuries have limited Mitchell Robinson throughout his NBA career, and that problem will continue to persist into the 2024-2025 NBA season. Last year he averaged just 5.6 points per game, a career-low mark that came about because of a career-low in attempts per game as well (4.1). An excellent rebounder who provides incredible shot-blocking and rim protection, the Knicks were relying on him a ton this year given their lack of center depth.

Last year, their starter was Isaiah Hartenstein during the second half of the season, developing unbelievable synergy with star guard Jalen Brunson among other key contributors on the team. The Knicks lost him in free agency due to restrictions that didn’t allow them to come even close to matching the offer the Thunder eventually made to land his services.

The Knicks have been involved in trade rumors for other bigs including the likes of Walker Kessler, Clint Capela, and Robert Williams, but no deal has been made as of yet. As for whether this development would make them more desperate or not for an additional move, that remains to be seen for now. The trades for both Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby seemingly came out of nowhere, so perhaps there’s another move Leon Rose is working on behind the scenes

In terms of draft compensation, the Knicks should have enough to go out and land a depth option, and their guard depth could give them some chips to deal at the table. Deuce McBride has seen his name floated in trade rumors especially after adding Landry Shamet and Shake Milton, but the Knicks don’t seem eager to move him unless they get the exact kind of value they’re looking for.

Mitchell Robinson is a key part of this team, and the Knicks are going to have to manage without him to start the year with a depleted depth chart.