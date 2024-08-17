Knicks face a very tough Julius Randle situation

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks secured Jalen Brunson’s extension with a four-year, $156 million deal. Brunson decided to give the Knicks a substantial $113 million discount in the near term, allowing them to continue bolstering the roster and building a championship-caliber team. Adding Mikal Bridges and extending OG Anunoby should provide the necessary improvements. However, they face a significant decision with Julius Randle, who is in a very similar situation to Brunson.

Knicks’ Strategic Decisions: Brunson’s Extension and Randle’s Future

Randle is coming off shoulder surgery, having missed all of the postseason. The Knicks need their All-Star power forward, especially since they currently lack the necessary center depth. He is set to count $28.9 million against the salary cap for the upcoming season but has a player option at $30.9 million for the 2025–26 season.

If the Knicks decide to offer him an extension now, they won’t be able to move him before the 2025 deadline. Given his lofty contract expectations, if he opts out of his current contract after the upcoming season, the Knicks will likely have to pay him $40+ million per year.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Trade Possibilities and Extension Talks

At this rate, it doesn’t seem they can afford that price increase, so either Randle will depart, or the front office may look to trade him this season if they don’t agree on an extension.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks and Randle’s representative still haven’t come close to considering a long-term deal beyond this upcoming season. This could be because the Knicks want to explore different options long-term, but Randle has been a staple over the past few seasons, earning three All-Star appearances in the last four years before his most recent injury. He played 46 games, averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, five assists, and shot .472 from the field.

Randle’s Role and the Team’s Future

The Knicks had to compensate for his lost production and struggled down the stretch, but they received substantial support from Anunoby before he suffered a hamstring injury that knocked him out of the playoffs prematurely. Randle is excited about the team’s potential, but his long-term future is closely tied to his desire to either capitalize on a significant contract long-term or give the Knicks a Brunson-like discount, maintaining their championship aspirations and prioritizing the team.

Undoubtedly, no one would blame him for maximizing his earning opportunities, but he has a chance to build something truly special in New York, and that is a decision he must carefully weigh.