Knicks expected to pursue high-scoring center next winter

Credit: Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

If the New York Knicks opt to enter the 2024-25 NBA season with their lineup at center as is, that won’t shut the door on their ability to upgrade for a dynamic scoring veteran ahead of next year’s trade deadline.

The Knicks have incessantly been linked in trade rumors revolving around starting center Mitchell Robinson. The talented 7-footer took his game to another level in 2023-24, but it was only put on display for 31 games due to a leg injury suffered midseason.

The league’s leading offensive rebounder last season gave the Knicks his customary high-level rim protection and rim-running, but after the deals the Knicks executed this offseason, many believe that moving off of the Florida native is the key to finalizing their championship puzzle. A recently traded post scorer could be that piece to replace him.

Knicks tied to Wizards C Jonas Valanciunas in future trade projections

Apr 24, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) runs down the court after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks were recently linked to Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas as an option they could target next December. Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney highlighted how the Wizards may jump on the opportunity to test Valanciunas’ value on the open market once he first becomes eligible (h/t Newsweek’s Matt Levine):

“The Wizards wisely scooped him up on a three-year, $30 million contract to open free agency,” Deveney wrote. “The expectation is that Washington will begin looking for a deal for Valanciunas in December, when he becomes eligible to be traded. Expect competition, though.”

Would the Knicks be better with Valanciunas manning the middle next season?

Apr 7, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (45) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no doubt that Valanciunas would be the most talented pure scorer in New York’s depth chart at center if he were to be traded. However, the Knicks would be sacrificing defense, activity on the glass, and energy for outside shooting and interior scoring if they were to swap Robinson for the 32-year-old.

During the previous campaign, Valanciunas averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 blocks in 23.5 minutes per contest, having started all 82 games for Washington, the first time he’s achieved that feat in his career. Since he added a three-point shot to his arsenal in 2019-2020, the former New Orleans Pelicans middleman has connected on 34.6 percent of his treys.

The Knicks will only have one basketball to go around for Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby to share next time out. Adding Valanciunas to the mix would most definitely give them another natural bucket-getter who can find his own shot, but New York does not seem to be bereft of scoring. Knicks management will have to decide if pursuing him ahead of next year’s trade deadline will be worth it. Fortunately, they’ll have over a couple dozen games to see where their roster is at and what needs amending.