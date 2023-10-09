Knicks’ energizing forward is ‘whatever we need’ for 2023-24 season

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are taking a strategic and patient approach to their off-season plan, opting for a focus on chemistry and potential blockbuster moves for the upcoming 2023-24 season. While they remain open to the possibility of acquiring top-tier talents like Joel Embiid, Donovan Mitchell, or Karl-Anthony Towns, such moves are unlikely at this time.

Confidence in Chemistry and Success

The Knicks are confident that building on their fantastic chemistry and the success of their previous campaign will propel them to greater heights in the 2023-24 season. The action kicks off with their first preseason game against the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Josh Hart’s Contribution

Having Josh Hart in a defined role for a full year is expected to yield substantial results. The Knicks acquired Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers last year, where he averaged 9.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Impressive Stats for Hart

During his 25 games with the Knicks in the regular season, Hart showcased his versatility, averaging 10.2 points, seven rebounds, and 3.6 assists, while shooting an impressive .586 from the field and .519 from three-point range. While not primarily known for his three-point shooting, Hart’s standout qualities lie in his tremendous defensive skills and exceptional rebounding abilities. He injects energy into the team, enhancing its overall performance.

Adaptability and Value

Hart’s willingness to adapt to various roles is a significant asset for the team. As he puts it, “I’m whatever we need, man.” Whether it’s ball handling, setting screens, rolling, or guarding different positions, Hart steps up to meet the team’s requirements.

Game-Changing Impact off the Bench

When the Knicks require a game-changing presence off the bench, Hart possesses that quality. His ability to match up against elite scorers and dominate the boards with relentless effort makes him a valuable asset. The addition of Donte DiVincenzo, a close associate of Hart, is expected to bolster the team’s defense and three-point shooting capabilities. The existing chemistry among several Villanova players is poised to benefit the team in the long run.

The Knicks’ Need for a Third Star

While great reserves and rotational players are essential, the Knicks recognize that to win a championship, they require a third star to pair with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. If not, they may consider replacing Randle entirely with a superstar like Joel Embiid, who excels in both scoring and defense.