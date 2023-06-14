Knicks’ Off-Season Targets: Josh Hart Working to Bring in Villanova sharp-shooter

May 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks face an eventful off-season, with a key focus on attracting additional top-tier talent to the team. While pairing Jalen Brunson with an elite supporting player is anticipated, the Knicks also recognize the need for quality depth pieces to enhance their second team.

Extending Josh Hart’s Contract: A Priority

Another major priority for the Knicks is to secure an extension for Josh Hart. Hart, who joined the Knicks from the Portland Trailblazers, made a significant impact after his acquisition at the deadline.

The 27-year-old forward averaged 10.2 points per game, offering up 7.0 total rebounds and 3.6 assists, and maintaining a .586 shooting average from the field. Hart’s unyielding defense and the critical energy he provided off the bench proved instrumental for the Knicks.

Despite an ankle injury, Hart even started in a substantial number of postseason games, demonstrating his value under pressure.

Adding Another Villanova Star to the Mix

Hart, who teamed up with former Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson on the Knicks, is now keen to bring in yet another Villanova familiar – Donte DiVincenzo, via the Taylor Rooks podcast on B/R.

DiVincenzo, a shooting guard for the Golden State Warriors last season, boasted an average of 9.4 points off the bench, along with 3.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds. He recorded a .435 field shooting average and an impressive .397 three-point shooting average from 5.3 attempts per game.

DiVincenzo: A Strategic Addition for the Knicks?

With his superior three-point shooting capabilities, DiVincenzo could offer the team an exceptional bench player with consistent perimeter shooting abilities. As the team seeks another efficient wing, DiVincenzo certainly fits the profile. Moreover, his chemistry with both Brunson and Hart could prove beneficial for the team’s overall dynamic.

However, before the Knicks can consider bringing in new players, they must first secure Hart with a lucrative deal. If successful, Hart could potentially replace Evan Fournier’s contract, provided a suitable trade partner can be found.

DiVincenzo’s Future: An Opportunity for the Knicks?

DiVincenzo’s player option is up in about two weeks. If the Knicks are genuinely interested in acquiring his services, he might opt out to maximize his earnings.

Considering his status as a former first-round pick, coupled with his near 40% three-point shot success rate last season, it’s clear that DiVincenzo is a valuable asset. It’s likely he could earn significantly more than the $4.725 million set for his earnings next season.