Knicks land reigning MVP in historic mock trade

There have been rumors surrounding the New York Knicks and their interest in trading for a superstar all summer. Many star players have been linked to the Knicks, but none more prominent than reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid. As Embiid appears ready to move on from the Philadelphia 76ers, mock trades have the Knicks landing the big man, transforming their roster into a championship contender.

Knicks sacrifice it all for Embiid in bold mock trade

DailyKnicks recently released a handful of mock trades that all would ultimately have Embiid joining New York. One of those mock trades saw the Knicks send C Mitchell Robinson, F Evan Fournier, G Quentin Grimes, and five first-round picks to the Philadelphia 76ers for the reigning MVP.

Adding the five first-round draft picks along with the intriguing young talents certainly makes this mock trade an overhaul and a historic proposal. However, the price to trade for an MVP is always a hefty one. Adding Embiid to this lineup would give New York its best chance of reaching the Finals in a long time.

Who are the Knicks giving up in this mock trade?

Robinson will be entering the second season of a four-year, $60 million contract extension he signed with the Knicks in 2022. Known as one of the league’s best defensive and offensive rebounding talents, there is serious value that he holds to his name.

Robinson led the NBA in offensive rebounds per game last season at 4.5, so while he would be an obvious downgrade at the center position, he would still be a solid return asset as the team would still be stable at center.

Fournier and Grimes are two interesting pieces to offer. Fournier has been adamant about wanting to gain a new opportunity elsewhere this offseason after being phased out of the rotation in favor of Grimes last season.

Grimes has tremendous upside as a valuable three-and-D guard, and at only the age of 23, he still has plenty of room to grow. Last season, he was elevated to the starting lineup and averaged 11 points while shooting 39% from outside the arc and playing phenomenal perimeter defense, making him a very intriguing option to place in a possible Embiid package.

Should the Knicks make this offer?

If the 76ers were to agree to these terms, the trade would absolutely be worth it for the Knicks. Snagging Embiid without giving up RJ Barrett or Julius Randle would instantly put the Knicks in a fantastic position to make a championship run.

Not only would their main core remain intact, but New York would be adding one of the greatest players of this generation along with them. The spacing would improve dramatically, as Embiid is a career 34% shooter from outside the arc, and the offense overall would be much more explosive and dynamic.

While the mock trade proposed seems like a bargain, it would still cost the Knicks a slew of valuable assets, so they must consider their options carefully. Essentially, this trade would force the front office to decide whether they want to win now or build for the future.

