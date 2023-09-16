The Knicks now have 4 former Villanova stars

Dec 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Ryan Arcidiacono (51) celebrates a three point shot against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In a move that practically turns their roster into a Villanova alumni meeting, the New York Knicks announced the signing of Ryan Arcidiacono this past Friday. The guard, who has previously spent two seasons with the Knicks, joins fellow Villanova standouts Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo in New York.

Ryan Arcidiacono: A Closer Look at the Stats

Standing at 6’3″ and weighing 195 pounds, Arcidiacono played a total of 20 games last season, split between the Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers. His stats included an average of 8.6 minutes per game, 1.3 points, 1.2 assists, and a .243 shooting average from the field. Notably, he boasted a .348 success rate from beyond the three-point line. His career-high season was in the 2018-2019 campaign with the Chicago Bulls, where he averaged 24.2 minutes and 6.7 points per game, alongside 3.3 assists and a field-goal percentage of .447.

Arcidiacono may not have commanded a lot of minutes lately, but he’s a competent shooter who brings decent team chemistry to the Knicks’ roster.

Spotlight on Jalen Brunson: The Knicks’ Primary Star

Leading the pack for the Knicks is Jalen Brunson, fresh off a career-best season. Brunson, who is expected to continue as the Knicks’ main playmaker for the 2023-24 season, averaged 24 points and 6.2 assists last season, with an impressive .491 field-goal average and a .416 hit rate from the three-point range. He’ll be sharing the court primarily with Julius Randle.

Josh Hart & Donte DiVincenzo: Extended and Inked

Besides Arcidiacono, the Knicks also secured extensions for Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo. Hart, known for his rebounding and defensive prowess, had a stellar last season with the Knicks. Over 25 games, he averaged 10.2 points, 3.6 assists, and a field-goal percentage of .586. Not to be forgotten is his .519 shooting success rate from downtown.

In contrast, Donte DiVincenzo brings a thirst for three-pointers. Opting out of his player option with the Golden State Warriors, the 26-year-old inked a new contract with the Knicks. Last year, he put up 9.4 points across 26.3 minutes, along with 3.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds. With a field-goal percentage of .435 and a three-point success rate of .397, DiVincenzo is set to add much-needed shooting volume to the Knicks’ offense.

The Knicks’ Conundrum: Star Power Still Lacking?

Having Hart and DiVincenzo for an entire season undeniably adds depth to the roster. However, the Knicks find themselves still in need of another marquee name to complement Brunson. Unless Julius Randle takes a considerable leap in the upcoming playoffs, the front office remains on standby for the right opportunity to boost their star power.