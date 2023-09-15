Knicks bring back familiar face to add depth and strengthen Villanova ties

Dec 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Ryan Arcidiacono (51) celebrates a three point shot against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have kept their options open while exploring the market this summer. From constant rumors of acquiring a big name to salary dump scenarios regarding Evan Fournier, New York’s front office has been busy this offseason. Their most recent move may not be a flashy blockbuster trade, but after signing Ryan Arcidiacono, the Knicks’ bench has improved its depth.

Ryan Arcidiacono returns

When thinking of player signings the Knicks had up their sleeve, few expected Arcidiacono. The 29-year-old point guard had two stints with New York, playing a total of 21 games. Drafted by the Chicago Bulls, Arcidiacono was never one to light up the stat sheet. His career-high 22-point outing occurred five seasons ago.

Arcidiacono has ties to the Knicks that are of great value under this current regimen; he played at Villanova. From 2012-2016, Arcidiacono wore the Wildcat spirit proudly and received championship gold in his quest.

Arcidiacono joins the likes of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo as Villanova alumni now wearing blue and orange at Madison Square Garden.

Bringing new energy to the Knicks

New York has now bolstered their Villanova ties as four of their rostered players attended as well as won a championship with that program. Arcidiacono averaged 11 points per game over his four-year college career.

With the Knicks, there is a familiarity that could make Arcidiacono a valued piece to this roster. Arcidiacono is entering with chemistry, having been a great teammate for his fellow Wildcats.

Throughout the NBA season, a lineup consisting of four Wildcats to go along with the big-man duo of Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson could form a formidable Knicks small-ball lineup. The role for Ryan is presumed to be a small one, but you never know with the unpredictability of an NBA season.